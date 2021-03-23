TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Citigroup

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

TAL Education Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. 151,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,287.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TAL Education Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,875,000 after purchasing an additional 315,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TAL Education Group by 74.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 758,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 323,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $22,213,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,781 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

