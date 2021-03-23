TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Citigroup

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.
TAL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.
TAL Education Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. 151,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,287.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TAL Education Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,875,000 after purchasing an additional 315,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TAL Education Group by 74.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 758,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 323,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $22,213,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,781 shares during the period.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
