Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $11,752,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 800,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 782,284 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

