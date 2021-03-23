Target Hospitality (TH) Set to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TH opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

