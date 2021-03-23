TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Purchases C$1,116,692.36 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,854,193.32.

Shares of TRP stock remained flat at $C$57.08 on Tuesday. 3,176,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$48.31 and a 52-week high of C$67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.13.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.65.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.