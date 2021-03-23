TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

CGBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $739.86 million, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

