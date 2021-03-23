TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -178.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.