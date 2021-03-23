TE-FOOD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $745,312.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $745,312.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- THETA (THETA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00024132 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049229 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.82 or 0.00615688 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00066982 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023327 BTC.
