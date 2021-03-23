Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 150,832 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,981,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 150,832 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $793,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

