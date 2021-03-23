Tecan Group’s (TCHBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, February 19th.

TCHBF stock traded up $12.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. Tecan Group has a 52 week low of $302.50 and a 52 week high of $515.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.30.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

