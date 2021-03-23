Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teck Resources by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 125,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

