Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Position Boosted by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 110.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the quarter. Teekay LNG Partners comprises 3.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 264,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

