Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Up 2.1%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.66. 172,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,044,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $9,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

