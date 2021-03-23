Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.66. 172,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,044,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

