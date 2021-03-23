Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.52% of Tellurian worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TELL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares during the last quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 94.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 277,608 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

