Telsey Advisory Group Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.81. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 139.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $80,812,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

