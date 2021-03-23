Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.