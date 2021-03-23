Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,736 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.38% of Tenable worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of TENB opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.