Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by China Renaissance Securities

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 406,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,182. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,857,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,734,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.