Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $30.87

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.87, but opened at $29.44. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 343,153 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

