TENT Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $380,993.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00465241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00150028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00773486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00075059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,758,180 coins and its circulating supply is 33,681,088 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

