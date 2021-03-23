TenX Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $36.54 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00049589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.94 or 0.00624637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023276 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

