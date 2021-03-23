Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $759.56 Million

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce sales of $759.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.07 million and the highest is $770.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $704.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,122 shares of company stock worth $34,499,975. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.