Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion and approximately $87.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00468694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00812779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 41,636,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,838,509,134 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars.

