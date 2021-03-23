Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

TXN stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.06. 198,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,771. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $181.80. The company has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average is $160.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.