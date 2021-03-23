Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) dropped 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,435.67 and last traded at $1,437.89. Approximately 803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,583.52.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,193.89 and a 200 day moving average of $750.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 211 shares of company stock worth $188,582. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

