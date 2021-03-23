Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Down 9.2%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) shares dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,435.67 and last traded at $1,437.89. Approximately 803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,583.52.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,193.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $750.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 211 shares of company stock worth $188,582. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

