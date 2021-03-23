The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 212,283 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 125,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

