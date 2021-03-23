The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 943,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $50,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

