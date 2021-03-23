The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

BX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.52. 3,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

