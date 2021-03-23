The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Decreased by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 4.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned 0.11% of The Blackstone Group worth $46,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,041. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

