The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,506.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 214,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

NYSE BA traded down $7.45 on Tuesday, hitting $243.78. 470,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,321,663. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.58.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

