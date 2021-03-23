The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,862 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.44% of The Carlyle Group worth $49,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Shares of CG opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

