The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $218.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

