The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,373,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of The Coca-Cola worth $404,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514,405 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 976,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,289,902. The company has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

