The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,052 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $163,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.53. 16,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,362. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $140.32 and a one year high of $298.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.83 and its 200 day moving average is $249.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

