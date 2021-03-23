The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.72 or 0.00431344 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

