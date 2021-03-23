The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,084,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,747,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,378. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.26 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

