The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Gap Down to $67.29

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.29, but opened at $64.01. The Hartford Financial Services Group shares last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 30,730 shares trading hands.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.