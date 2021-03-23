The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.18

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.18 and last traded at $156.87, with a volume of 4949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

