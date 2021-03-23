The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.85

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $5.97. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 23,151 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at $239,000.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

