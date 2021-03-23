The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Engineers Gate Manager LP’s 9th Largest Position

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 842.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,673. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

