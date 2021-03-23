The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 193.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.01. 392,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.34 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.76. The company has a market cap of $312.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.