The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.64. The stock had a trading volume of 338,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,673. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $312.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

