The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 12-Month High at $293.29

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $293.29 and last traded at $292.30, with a volume of 188648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $315.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

