The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

