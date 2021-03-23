The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.46. 729,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $96.84 and a one year high of $131.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

