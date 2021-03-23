The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $782,164.08 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 18,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $782,164.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,563.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 130,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.34 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the third quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Joint by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

