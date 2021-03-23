The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.08

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.73. The L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 6,664 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

