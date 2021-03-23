The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 5.26% of The Lovesac worth $33,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $490,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,119 shares of company stock valued at $34,169,137 over the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

LOVE traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $837.52 million, a PE ratio of -458.69, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.