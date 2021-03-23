The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

